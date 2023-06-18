Watch a previous report on Riley O’Connell’s disappearance in the video player above.

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman reported missing from a Hilliard treatment center has been found, according to police.

Hilliard Police confirmed Sunday that Riley O’Connell, 18, has been found safe and reunited with her family. Police said Riley was found in Columbus by Columbus police, but offered no other details.

According to WPRI in Providence, Rhode Island, Riley’s mother is Shaunna O’Connell, mayor of Taunton, Mass., a city about 40 miles south of Boston.

In a statement issued after Riley was reported missing, Shaunna said her daughter was receiving treatment for more than a month at Evoke Wellness at Hilliard and was without vital medication.

Shaunna and Ted O’Connell held a press conference in Hilliard Friday, pleading for the return of their daughter.