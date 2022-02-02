HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — This week’s winter weather will face a rough and ready group of characters in Hilliard.

Meet Baby Snowda, Buzz Iceclear, and the rest.

Hilliard announced 11 new characters who adorn their snowplows as they hit the streets to make driving safe.

The character names were selected by city residents from almost 100 submissions in an online poll in December.

The names are part of the launch of new software on the Hilliard website that lets residents track the plows in real-time.

The new characters are:

Baby Snowda

Buzz Iceclear

Truck Norris

Olaf

Plowy McPlowface

Scrapin’ By

The Big Leplowski

Snowbodies Business

Luke Snowwalker

Ice Ice Baby

The Drifter

To track Hilliard’s snowplows, click here.