HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — This week’s winter weather will face a rough and ready group of characters in Hilliard.
Meet Baby Snowda, Buzz Iceclear, and the rest.
Hilliard announced 11 new characters who adorn their snowplows as they hit the streets to make driving safe.
The character names were selected by city residents from almost 100 submissions in an online poll in December.
The names are part of the launch of new software on the Hilliard website that lets residents track the plows in real-time.
The new characters are:
- Baby Snowda
- Buzz Iceclear
- Truck Norris
- Olaf
- Plowy McPlowface
- Scrapin’ By
- The Big Leplowski
- Snowbodies Business
- Luke Snowwalker
- Ice Ice Baby
- The Drifter
To track Hilliard’s snowplows, click here.