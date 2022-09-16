HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused of exposing himself to a child near a Hilliard school building was in Franklin County Municipal Court Friday morning.

A judge set a $300,000 bond for Joseph Ennemoser, 48. According to the affidavit, this is not his first instance of exposure.

Ennemoser was convicted of public indecency in 2020. And in 2002, a court convicted him of gross sexual imposition, making him a convicted sex offender.

He’s accused of approaching a girl in a white truck while she walked to school at about 8:45 on Thursday morning. Ennemoser stopped the truck and got out, according to court documents.

The victim claimed the man exposed his genitals to her, and that Ennemoser asked if she “wanted to touch it.” Police said Ennemoser admitted to saying this to the girl.

In police-obtained video footage, the girl runs away from the truck. What appears to be Ennemoser got back into the truck to try to follow her.

Police found Ennemoser at a Wendy’s restaurant on Renner Road, and arrested him.

If Ennemoser makes bail he is ordered to have no unsupervised contact with minors and to stay away from the victim. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 23.