COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Municipal Court released details on a known theft suspect who was arrested after crashing his vehicle into a Hilliard police barricade and injuring an officer Thursday night.

According to court documents, Hilliard police responded to a call from loss prevention at a Target store in the 4200 block of Trueman Boulevard. Inside the store, employees believed 28-year-old Trayvone Tramaine Jaquan Patterson was actively stealing merchandise.

Officers arrived and found a running vehicle under his name parked in the lot. One person was waiting inside the car. They then saw Patterson leaving the store, and the affidavit reported that when the officers tried to talk to him, he began to run toward his vehicle.

Several unmarked Hilliard police cars surrounded Patterson’s car, but Patterson began to ram his vehicle into the other cars, including one that belonged to a civilian. Despite his attempt to get away, officers tased Patterson and pulled him from the car to place him under arrest.

Hilliard police said one officer was injured during the incident. The officer was treated for minor injuries at an area hospital.

After his arrest, Patterson said he tried to escape because he feared for his life. The affidavit reported that he also admitted to possessing multiple firearms, which were found in a backpack he was wearing, and bindles of fentanyl, cocaine and drug packaging, which were found in the vehicle. Patterson, who had earrings in his pocket from the Target store, also told police he bought the car, believed to be stolen, on the street.

The document said Patterson denied trafficking drugs, but a passenger in the car, 30-year-old Monique Larry, told police that Patterson distributes drugs for her to use. Larry, who was found with fentanyl concealed in her bra, was arrested on drug possession.

Patterson is charged with robbery, two counts of having weapons under disability, aggravated trafficking in drugs, criminal damaging, receiving stolen property, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, and resisting arrest.

He is also accused of stealing nearly $1,100 worth of merchandise at a Home Depot on Brice Road in Reynoldsburg on June 30 and wanted in connection to a theft at a Marysville Home Depot, where Patterson allegedly evaded Marysville authorities in a black Hyundai with an unreadable temporary license plate.

The Reynoldsburg Division of Police and Marysville PD were able to identify Patterson through photos captured from each of the previous theft incidents.

Both Patterson and Larry appeared in court for arraignment hearings. Patterson was issued a total of $125,000 in bonds. Larry received a bond of $3,000 for the drug charge. Larry also received a second bond of $25,000 for felonious assault after investigators discovered she had a warrant for her arrest for an incident in September, when she allegedly stabbed her then-boyfriend with scissors.