HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – A shop offering sandwiches, soups and local products is now open for business in Hilliard.

Norwich Grocery officially opened its doors Dec. 8. The shop can be found inside the Center Street Market at 5354 Center St.

The restaurant offers a variety of options including artisan sandwiches, a veggie wrap made with hot honey, humus mushrooms, feta, mixed greens and roasted red pepper. There’s also a number of grab-and-go options like the shops fresh salads, soups and snacks.

The store also offers treats from local brands, charcuterie boards and Al’s Delicious Popcorn, which comes in various flavors for all to enjoy.

Shops inside Center Street Market are open Sunday through Thursday from 11a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.