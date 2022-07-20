UPDATE: ODOT is reporting the two right lanes of I-270 remain closed due to the crash.

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Interstate 270 is closed in the Hilliard area after what police said is a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon.

According to Hilliard police, I-270 northbound at Roberts Road is closed after the crash, which happened on I-270 near Cemetry Road.

Police said the road is closed “temporarily,” but did not estimate as to when it would reopen.

Traffic traveling north on I-270 in the area will be diverted onto Roberts Road.

Police did not say how many people were injured in the crash or the nature of their injuries.