HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Hilliard is expecting new restaurants, a hotel, more housing and green space, all wrapped up in one campus currently in the works.

Hilliard-area developer Equity, LLC, broke ground July 19 on TruePointe, a $250 million mixed-used property it called the city’s “first true live-work-play community.” Equity partnered with multi-family developer Milhaus, architectural firm M+A and landscape designer MKSK to design the structure and surrounding campus, which spans 26 acres.

“We are very excited about this project, the jobs it will create and preserve in Hilliard, along with the excellent housing and dining options it is bringing to the community,” Equity CEO Steve Wathen said in a news release.

(Courtesy Photo/City of Hilliard)

Hilliard Economic Development Director David Meadows said the city has been working in collaboration with the four firms on TruePointe from day one.

“The development started four years ago while trying to identify an opportunity to attract an office user looking for sites which had urban, walkable amenities,” Meadows said. “This is the gateway to the city and has great freeway visibility. Additionally, Equity is a hometown developer with their headquarters next door.”

Equity did not respond to a request for comment.

The land Equity picked for TruePointe, located at 4457 Trueman Blvd., was the last remaining parcel that borders Interstate 270 in Hilliard. Within that 26-acre parcel, the developers plan to bring the following attractions:

42,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space

350,000 square feet of office space

Miles of walking trails and a six-acre lake

A dog park and fitness centers

Luxury apartment buildings

Surface and garage parking

(Courtesy Photo/City of Hilliard)

Equity also plans to create a 108-room hotel on Trueman Boulevard south of Davidson Road. While confirming a national chain will run the hotel, the developers have not shared which one it is as of Wednesday.

“One of the greatest parts of this project is how much office space and restaurant space that has been proposed,” Meadows said. “The office provides the revenue anchor for the city while restaurants are a sought-after amenity for our residents.”

The quartet of companies working on TruePointe is aiming for a 2025 grand opening.