HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – An addition is coming to Hilliard’s Truepointe development.

According to a release from Equity, Columbus’ largest commercial real estate company, Home2 by Hilton is being added to the live-work-play community.

The hotel will have 115 rooms, a fitness facility, an indoor pool, food service, outdoor patio spaces, a grab-and-go station and more. Construction is scheduled to start in the spring, with the hotel opening in late 2025.

(Courtesy: Equity)

The four-story hotel will join the $250 million mixed-use property that broke ground in Hilliard in July. Equity called it the city’s first “true live-work-play community,” which spans 26 acres.

TruePointe is located at 4457 Trueman Blvd., and borders Interstate 270 in Hilliard. Other attractions that developers plan to bring to the community include retail and restaurant space, walking trails, dog park, luxury apartment buildings and more.

For additional information on the TruePointe project, click here.