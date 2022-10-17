HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus-based national nonprofit teamed up with innovation and technology students to print hundreds of wooden coasters to help children with life-threatening conditions.

A Kid Again aims to provide families of children with life-threatening conditions — such as cancer, muscular dystrophy, cerebral palsy and other disabilities — opportunities and resources to experience more typical parts of childhood. Chapters across the country take families to zoos, amusement parks and seasonal outings with the help of donations and volunteers. To give back to donors, A Kid Again asked Hilliard City Schools’ “BE2TA” class to cut 250 coasters to hand out at its upcoming Michigan gala.

“It’s important for them to be able to see what service looks like, what volunteering looks like, and helping those that are certainly less fortunate,” said Pete Miller, a former board member of A Kid Again.

The seventh and eighth grade students in Hilliard’s BE2TA class learn how to 3D printers, vinyl cutters, laser engravers and other tools while also learning the foundations of business and design at Hilliard’s innovation campus.

For the students, the task provided an opportunity to use the entrepreneurial and engineering skills they’ve learned in class — from designing the coasters to delivering the final product.

“I mean, this is the real world, right?” said Valerie Kulick Brown, who teaches the BE2TA class. “You have a job, you have a deadline. If you don’t meet these things and make the client happy, and listen to what they are actually asking, nobody wins.”

Reese Johnson, an eighth grade BE2TA student, said the opportunity to help a organization like this is significant.

“It means a lot having the opportunity to be able to do that,” Johnson said. “Especially as a younger kid and to help kids my age.”