Hilliard schools will require masks in grades kindergarten through sixth

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard students in grades kindergarten through sixth will be required to wear facemasks to begin the school year.

The district announced its mask policy Tuesday after the board gave Superintendent David Stewart the authority to set it at its meeting Monday night.

Masks will not be required in grades seven through 12 but will be strongly encouraged in what’s being called “mask friendly” environment.

Masks will not be required outside. All unvaccinated staff will be required to wear a mask, and masks will be required on buses, per federal mandate.

“I can assure you that nobody is excited about the fact that we are once again faced with these difficult decisions,” Stewart said. “Please know that they have been made after a great deal of deliberation and with a focus on student safety and our ability to keep students in school every day.”

