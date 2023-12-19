HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Some people who live around Griggs Reservoir in Hilliard said they aren’t feeling as safe in their homes as police investigate a string of shootings in the area, including one that left bullet holes in a home.

Hilliard Police released photos of young people in the area and believe they may have something to do with it.

Police believe the bullets were fired from near Shelter House 5 along the Scioto River. Police say the house that was hit is across the river on The Old Poste Road.

“Shock,” resident Michel Puckett said. “I’m shocked because of the fact that, you know, people are shooting guns into homes of people they don’t probably even know. I don’t understand that kind of a theory, what they’re doing.”

Neighbors said the unknown has left them with an uneasy feeling. They said the sound of gunshots is not normal for this area, let alone gunshots flying into homes.

“It’s a safe neighborhood, it is, and we walk our dogs down here every single day, and it’s just I couldn’t believe it,” Puckett said.

Officers were called to the home on The Old Poste Road on Dec. 10. According to the police report, the victims heard a bang overnight. They said they didn’t think much of it until the morning.

Hilliard Police released redacted body camera footage of their conversation with the victim. You can hear them talking about the damage. In the police report, it says bullets hit their kitchen, back of the house and upstairs. The victim also said, “The bullet hole came through the window, through a curtain, across the room passing a baby crib and bed.”

Police said officers found shell casings in the area of Shelter House 5 after talking with the victims. Then this past weekend, after another shots-fired call, police captured pictures of suspects wanted in the shootings.

“You’ve got to stop it because they get away now and they might do it again and everybody follows what somebody else is doing,” resident Milton Puckett said.

Hillard Police said their detectives have been following leads all day and ask anyone with information to contact them at (614) 876-7321.