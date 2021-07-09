Hilliard Police warn there’s an uptick in property crime

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH)–The Hilliard Division of Police is urging residents to protect their belongings after a recent uptick in property crimes.

According to Lieutenant Doug Lightfoot, officers have taken reports for three stolen vehicles, four residential burglaries, and 13 thefts from vehicles, since June 10. In the most recent burglary, the thieves used a garage door opener found in an unlocked car to access the home.

“It’s a concern because, especially with the most recent burglary, they came into the residence when the residents were home, and the only reason they fled when they did was because one of the residents confronted them on their stairwell, as one of the suspects was coming up the stairs,” Lightfoot said.

The lieutenant offered advice on how members of the community can protect themselves and their property.

“My advice to people is do what you can to become a hard target,” he said. “What I mean by that is lock your doors, lock the doors to your vehicle — to your home — that includes from the garage to the home.”

Lightfoot also recommends securing valuables.

“Don’t eveR leave valuables in your vehicle, especially in plain view, because unfortunately as we have seen in the past, suspects will break out windows to get to valuables that are in plain view,” he said.

Anyone with information on the recent property crimes is urged to call Hilliard police.