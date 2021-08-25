Hilliard Police searching for stolen marching band trailer

Truck wanted in connection with the theft of the Hilliard Darby High School marching band’s trailer on Aug. 8, 2021.

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hilliard Police Department is searching for someone who drove off with the Hilliard Darby High School marching band’s trailer earlier this month.

According to a post on Facebook, police said the trailer was stolen at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 from the school’s parking lot.

The trailer contained an ATV that had been purchased for the school’s use. The ATV was found on Aug. 10 in a creek near West Broad Street in Columbus.

Police said a newer model dark-colored Ford F-150 truck with an extended cab and sunroof was recorded by security cameras towing the trailer away.

The trailer is a black 14-foot Pace Journey single-axel cargo enclosed trailer with Ohio registration 206ZAT.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Hilliard Police Det. Metz at 614-334-2322 or email mmetz@hilliardohio.gov.

