HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard police are searching for a woman last seen early Wednesday morning.

Riley O’Connell, 18, was last seen at approximately 1 a.m. in the 5400 block of Scioto Darby Road.

Riley is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has blonde hair.

Riley was last seen wearing black shorts and a pink shirt.

According to WPRI in Providence, Rhode Island, Riley’s mother is Shaunna O’Connell, mayor of Taunton, Mass., a city about 40 miles south of Boston.

In a statement, Shaunna said her daughter has been receiving treatment for more than a month at Evoke Wellness at Hilliard. She said Riley sometimes goes by the names Tiffany Rose or Tiffany Silva, and that Riley is without her vital medication.

Anyone with information on where Riley may be is asked to call 911.

