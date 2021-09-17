Hilliard police officer helps ‘quack the case’ of a duck in need

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — A Hilliard police officer has made a new feathered friend.

A citizen called with a report of an injured duck on Friday morning and officer Ron Burkitt flew into action. According to Hilliard Police social media, Officer Burkitt wrapped the water foul in his rain coat and ducked over to the Avery Animal Hospital on Cemetery Rd.

Fortunately, the duck wasn’t really injured, just scared, according to the professional opinion of veterinarian Dr. Richard Vesper.

Officer Burkitt released the duck back into an area pond. Hopefully, this will be the last time the duck runs afoul of the law.