HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Hilliard have issued a warrant for a man who they say brought a gun to the state championship wrestling tournament over the weekend.

According to the Hilliard Division of Police, a photo that was shared on social media showed a man with a gun in his waistband, cheering on a wrestling match at Hilliard Davidson High School on Saturday.

Police say they became aware of the photo hours after the tournament when a school official came forward with the information.

Police identified the man as Dylan Southard Gaunder, 37, of Johnstown, and have issued a warrant for illegal conveyance or possession of deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance or of object indistinguishable from firearm in school safety zone, a fifth-degree felony.

Police say Gaunder has not been arrested yet, and ask anyone with information to call the HPD non-emergency line at 614-876-7321.