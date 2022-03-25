HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard Chief of Police Eric Grile has announced he will be retiring later this spring.

On Friday, Grile announced he would be retiring May 6 after 29 years in law enforcement.

“I have a firm belief that leaders should lead only when they’re driving forward an organization.

At this point in my career, I feel confident I’ve helped HPD advance and grow to the best of my

abilities,” Grile said. “Now, it’s time for someone with a new skillset to take this Division to the

next level.”

In August, the city announced Michael Woods as its next deputy chief of police with the expectation he would take over for Grile when Grile retired.

“Chief Grile’s service with the City of Hilliard Division of Police epitomizes the leadership and

dedication our community expects from its First Responders,” said City Manager Michelle

Crandall. “He has been an asset since he came to the City, and I am grateful that he remained with HPD as our police chief during the past year. Chief Grile’s work to lead the department while setting the stage for

Deputy Chief Woods to succeed him are evidence of his character and passion for public

service. I thank him for his service and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Grile was promoted to HPD Chief of Police in May of 2021 when he took over for former Chief Robert Fisher.

“The last year has been the highlight of my career,” Grile said. “I’m grateful to the men and

women of HPD for allowing me the opportunity to earn their trust and be a part of an amazing

team.”

The city announced details on a public reception for Grile will be announced at a later date.