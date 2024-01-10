HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — A winter event full of family-friendly activities is set for next month.

The Columbus Winter Carnival will take place Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Franklin County Fairgrounds, 4100 Columbia St. The indoor carnival will hold many activities for all to enjoy.

According to Hilliard’s city website, there will be meet and greets with princesses, superheroes and other popular children’s characters, bounce park, carnival game area, face painting, pinball and more games to enjoy.

Patrons can also expect laser tag, contests, a virtual reality roller coaster and game shows. Food trucks will also be available, along with free cookies, popcorn and cotton candy.

While enjoying the fun activities, local businesses will also be at the event for shopping and to connect.

The carnival is also giving away a free treat from Tim Hortons for the first 200 people to come to the winter event.

For additional information on the schedule for the Columbus Winter Carnival and how to register, follow this link.