HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – The Hilliard Division of Police is asking the public for help in locating a missing, runaway teenager.

Laney Osborne, 17, was last seen Tuesday near the tennis courts at Hilliard Darby High School. She is 5’9”, about 285 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. HPD said her cell phone has been turned off.

Anyone who is able to identify Osborne or has information is urged call 9-1-1.