HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – A Hilliard police officer was injured Saturday evening while performing a traffic stop on Columbus’ west side.

According to Hilliard police, an officer was taken to Doctors Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The incident began when police were investigating a potential theft from a store on Trueman Boulevard in Hilliard.

When an officer tried to stop the vehicle, the car fled the scene, prompting officers to start the pursuit.

According to Hilliard Police Sgt. Kris Settles, officers were able to stop the suspects’ vehicle by using stop sticks along I-270 in the area of Roberts Road.

Two suspects then fled the car on foot but were apprehended after a short chase.

Settles said the officer was injured during the foot pursuit and that the officer was not struck by a vehicle.