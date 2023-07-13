HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — A Hilliard police officer went to a hospital with minor injuries after a suspect crashed into several police and civilian vehicles while trying to flee the Target on Trueman Boulevard.

Hilliard police responded to a call about a suspicious person inside Target and determined that person had outstanding warrants. While attempting to make an arrest, the suspect tried to flee in a car. After crashing the vehicle, responding officers arrested the suspect and took them to jail.

No one else was injured in the incident, according to Hilliard police. They had not released the identity of the suspect as of Thursday evening.