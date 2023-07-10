HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – A 7-year-old girl who was hit by a float during Hilliard’s 4th of July parade is continuing to recover from her injuries.

According to a family friend, the girl, Allie Harris, has been moved out of the intensive care unit and her overall condition is continuing to improve, although “she has some hurdles ahead of her.”

“Her personality is showing through during the times that she is awake and alert, and we remain hopeful that she will regain her glowing charm as her body continues to heal,” family friend Jamie Berning said.

Berning said Allie is able to sit up and walk with assistance for short periods of time.

Hilliard police said that during the July 4th parade, Allie stepped off of a trailer that was a float in the parade and was hit by the vehicle. Police said criminal charges will not be filed in the case, calling it “a terrible accident.”

Berning said Monday that Allie is scheduled for surgery sometime this week and that her injuries will heal with “time and intense care.”

Berning is spearheading fundraising efforts to help Allie and her family, including GoFundMe, DotsTots, and CaringBridge campaigns. Berning is also encouraging people to send Allie greeting cards at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.