HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Despite Sunday’s fire at a Hilliard food pantry warehouse, the group will be back up to serve the community this week.

The Hilliard Food Pantry announced it has been provided pop-up tents that will house regular hours of service for community members that use the food pantry. The tents will be set up in the front of the eastside parking lot of Life Community Church with the first day of service on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.

The schedule for the week includes:

Thursday, July 13: 5-8 p.m.

Saturday, July 15: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, July 18: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19: 2-4 p.m.

The food pantry’s warehouse which is inside the Life Community Church burned on Sunday afternoon, causing significant damage and loss to all items inside. Witnesses reported seeing flames up to 30 feet in the air. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined but is continuing to be investigated.

Asst. Chief Jake Wells with the Norwich Township Fire Department says their station will be taking up donations for the pantry. He also said the pantry serves up to 450 families a week.

