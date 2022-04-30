HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – Saturday marked National Drug Take Back Day, a day for people to dispose of unused and unwanted medications in a safe way.

Many organizations around Franklin County held drop-off events throughout the day.

All people had to do at Saturday’s Drug Take Back event at the Hilliard Division of Police is drive up and hand their unwanted medications to a volunteer with no questions asked.

The volunteers then poured the pills into a box and dispose of them.

The goal is to not only keep the drugs off the street but to also raise awareness to people that opioid abuse is a real problem.

Hilliard police said they expected to collect a few hundred pounds of medication to take to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Police said disposing of the drugs properly rather than letting them sit in your home is important so the pills don’t get into the wrong hands.

“It does help the community,” said Hilliard Police Property and Evidence Technician Deborah Mullin. “It brings awareness that we have this available, so don’t hold on to these unwanted pills. Bring them to us.”

The DEA holds Drug Take Back Day twice a year. However, the Hilliard Division of Police said it always has a pill collection box in its lobby if you don’t want to wait until the next event.