HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Personal information about students at Hilliard City Schools was leaked to a community member in February, a district spokesperson said.

In response to a public information request, records pertaining to student discipline were accidentally released on Feb. 27, Stacie Raterman, director of communication for Hilliard City Schools, said.

The information request did not target an individual student in the district, Raterman said, but instead came from “a large data pull” that included aggregate student data, professional development records and district financial records.

“We recognize this mistake’s seriousness, and already new protocols have been created to better protect our student information,” she said.

The released records — which have since been destroyed — did not include social security numbers, birthdays, addresses or phone numbers, Raterman said.

“We apologize to the involved students and families and will ensure a situation like this is not repeated,” Raterman said.