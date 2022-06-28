HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – A volunteer at a fundraising festival stopped a would-be kidnapping, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Ketema Kuma Faye, 20, faces a felony charge of abduction after being taken into custody Saturday afternoon by Franklin County deputies. Faye had grabbed a 6-year-old child exiting a bounce house at the festival. The sheriff’s office said Faye then tried to lead them by the hand away from the bounce house and through the festival entrance, located at 3508 Walker Rd. in Hilliard.

A volunteer noticed something was off as Faye and the child were leaving, and they asked Faye if the child belonged to him. Faye answered “yes,” while the child simultaneously said “no,” according to the sheriff’s office. More volunteers and witnesses stepped in quickly until the deputies arrived.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the group’s quick thinking may have stopped a child abduction, and is an example of “see something, say something,” in action. The sheriff’s office asked anyone with more information about this case to call its Detective Bureau at 614-525-3350.

Court records indicated Faye received a $25,000 cash surety bond at his arraignment on Monday. A judge scheduled his preliminary hearing for July 5.