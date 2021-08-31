Hilliard Big Lots robbed at knifepoint

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating after a suspect robbed a Big Lots store in Hilliard at knifepoint Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, a man entered the Big Lots store on the 5400 block of Roberts Road at approximately 1:31 p.m.

The man picked a drink from the cooler and approached the counter. When the clerk rang up the purchase, the suspect gave her a $5 bill, police said.

As the clerk opened the register, the suspect allegedly jumped over the counter and displayed a brass knuckle-type knife to the clerk. The clerk backed away and the suspect then took cash from the register, according to police.

The man left the store on foot, running east.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4665.