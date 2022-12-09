HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – A substitute teacher is no longer employed in the Hilliard school district after being accused Friday of bringing a gun to work.

The Hilliard Division of Police charged 46-year-old Cynthia Wingo, of Columbus, with illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone, which is a fifth-degree felony. HPD said Wingo on Thursday left her purse behind at Norwich Elementary School, which contained a 9-millimeter Glock handgun.

The purse was found Friday morning and taken to the school’s office, where the gun was discovered. A staff member at the school contacted the police immediately.

“The school district acted swiftly to contact us, and we recovered this weapon quickly and safely,” said Chief of Police Michael Woods. “We’re fortunate no student found this weapon and remain grateful for our partnership with Hilliard City Schools.”

Wingo was an employee of the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio, according to Hilliard City Schools Superintendent David Stewart.

“This substitute will no longer be able to work in our district moving forward,” Stewart said. “The safety of our students and staff remains the district’s highest priority, and we are grateful for the partnership and swift action of the Hilliard Police.”