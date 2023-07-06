HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — A fighter. Larger than life. And always kind.

Those are just some of the words and phrases used to describe 7-year-old Allie Harris, who is recovering at Nationwide Children’s Hospital after she was hit by a trailer during the July 4 parade in Hilliard.

“It certainly was very, very scary when everything happened to Allie, and as the days have gone on, we are hopeful as Allie continues to make small but good progress in positive ways,” said Jamie Berning, a friend of Allie’s family.

Berning, who has been receiving health updates from Allie’s mother, said the 7-year-old has more than 15 broken bones and remains intubated but is responding to directions from her care team.

“She’s an absolute fighter, and we just have only positive things to say about Allie,” Berning said. “Anybody who’s ever met her, she doesn’t have a mean bone in her body — she just loves big.”

A McDonald’s location in Hilliard showed its support for Allie. “Be Kind To Others” was on the message board outside followed by, “Get Well Soon Allie Harris!”

“What the Harris family really wants is for everybody to just know how wonderful of a human this little girl is. She’s just so kind and loving and the best thing anybody can do right now is just continue to be kind, continue to be loving,” Berning said. “Allie knows no strangers, she wants to talk to everybody, help somebody when you maybe would have just walked past them, just whatever you can do that would show the way Allie lives.”

Berning has started a couple efforts to help out Allie and her family, a GoFundMe and CaringBridge. Berning is also encouraging people to send Allie greeting cards at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

“Allie is one of the most amazing children I’ve ever met in my life; she’s larger than life, really. She’s outgoing and filled with joy and always happy, always kind, always caring, always wanting to help,” Berning said. “Just to hear the community coming together and really feel how important this has been to everyone — not just in Hilliard, but in all of Columbus — it really means the world to them.”