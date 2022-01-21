HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH)–Like so many events in 2021, the Ohio Musky Show was canceled. This year the event returned better than ever.

Many anglers are hooked on catching that freshwater apex predator.

“Musky fishing is more about fishing than catching, and they’re very difficult to catch,” said Greg Them from Marysville, Ohio. “You get rewarded sometimes with a trophy, here in Ohio there’s a few fish that are fifty inches or bigger.

Greg Them makes Xtreme Muskie Lures. He explained once fishers get “musky fever,” they’re hooked.

“It’s just the strike, the fight, and almost all of us are catch and release, it’s really for the sport. We have a great stocking program here in Ohio,” said Them.

After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the folks here in Hilliard are pleased to be back in town sharing their passion.

“Very depressing not to have it. To know that we were able to have it with regulations and safety and all that, and bring the guys together because there are guys from eight, nine, and 10 states,” said co-promoter of the Ohio Musky Show Tony Grant.

The promoters touted that people came as far away as Canada, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Others came from nearby states of Illinois and Indiana.

All types of items could be found from rods, reels, and the hottest lures.

For Wisconsinites, Mat Hegy and his wife Marty came to enjoy the “warm” weather Ohio offers. Of course, Mat was hoping for some business with Mat’s Reel Repair.

“It’s nice to get together and see all the friendly faces at the show plus all of our customers we didn’t get to see for the last year,” said Mat.

In case someone missed the photo opportunity during the time-off last year, there is a musky saddle

The 2022 Ohio Musky Show is open

Until 8 p.m Friday

Saturday 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Sunday 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 per person

A three-day pass is $25

Children under 12 years old are free.