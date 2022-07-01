HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – Applications open Friday for Hilliard families looking to see if they qualify for free or reduced school meals.

The United States Department of Agriculture has not extended food service program waivers to allow students to eat breakfast and lunch free of charge for the 2022-23 school year. Due to this change, families not eligible for free/reduced meals will need to pay for the meals.

However, Hilliard City Schools families can fill out a “Free & Reduced School Meals Application” to see if they qualify for free or reduced meal pricing. Applicants may also qualify for other benefits including reduced or free iPad insurance, reduced fees for taking the ACT or SAT test, reduced fees for college courses and reduced or free internet service.

Families can access the application beginning July 1 by visiting Hilliard City School’s application page.