Four finalists in running to become Hilliard police chief

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Four finalists remain in the running to become police chief in Hilliard.

The four finalists are:

Mike Woods, former interim chief of Columbus police

Jennifer Knight, deputy chief of Columbus police

Ronald Clark, Hilliard police lieutenant

Robert Chabali, Fairfield Township police chief

In May, Robert Fisher retired as chief, having served since 2015, with deputy chief Eric Grile elevated to replace him. However, Grile was also approaching retirement at the time, so he agreed to serve as the city sought his eventual replacement.