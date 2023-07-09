HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus and Norwich Township responders put out a massive fire at a Hilliard food pantry and church Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire said the fire was at Life Community Church on Cemetery Road and was considered a “two-alarm” fire, the second-highest on the department’s scale of severity. No one was injured during the fire, per officials.

Jake Wells, the assistant chief for the Norwich Township Fire Department, said the first vehicle arrived at 12:49 p.m., four minutes after the fire was initially called out. “High visibility and a large amount of fire coming from the rear of the structure.”

Wells said there were reports of flames up to 30 feet in the air. According to the Hilliard Food Pantry, which is housed in the church building, the fire damaged the building’s warehouse and pantry facilities as well as some damage to Life Community Church.

A social media post on the pantry’s Facebook page said it will need to stop providing its services while the fire damage is assessed.

Wells says the pantry serves approximately 450 families a week and everything inside was lost due to the fire.

The department said it will share information on where people can drop off items when the time comes.

NBC4 Photo/Karien Graf

The fire is fully contained as one-third of the building is considered “compromised” because of the fire. It did not extend to the church section of the building as crews are still looking for the source and cause.

Live Community Church posted to Facebook that everyone was out of the building when the fire started.

“We do not know the extent of the damage but will let you know asap,” lead pastor Dan Burmeister wrote in the Facebook post. “Please pray for the food pantry and LCC and our community. As we read this morning, God is completely in control.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There is currently no information on when the church or pantry may begin accepting donations.