UPDATE: Hilliard Police said Robert Penn has been located and is safe.

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard Police are looking for a missing 93-year-old man.

Robert Penn was last seen at approximately 11 a.m. at Thornton’s gas station on Wilson Road.

Robert was seen driving a red Lincoln MKX with license plate GTW9045.

Anyone with any information on Robert’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911.