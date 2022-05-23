HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Hilliard are searching for a vehicle that hit a child along Fishinger Road, Monday morning.

Officers say a 2-year-old child was struck by a vehicle around 8:40 a.m., in the 3400 block of Fishinger Road.

The child, who was from a nearby home, was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition but was later upgraded to serious but stable.

According to police, the vehicle that struck the child drove away after the crash, and there is no description available.

Police continue to investigate and Fishinger Road remains closed in the area of Smiley and Dublin roads.