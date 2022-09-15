HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – A man allegedly exposed himself to a 10-year-old girl who was on her way to school Thursday morning, according to the Hilliard Division of Police.

The man got out of a white pickup truck with an extended cab. He then exposed himself to the child and drove away, she told police.

She was walking to Avery Elementary, but ran to a nearby adult following the incident, who contacted law enforcement. The elementary school will have an increased police presence at the close of the school day.

Law enforcement are working with the Hilliard City School District to investigate. Hilliard police asked anyone with information to call them at 614-876-7321.