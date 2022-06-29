HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — An employee for a bounce house rental company was fired after allegedly attempting to abduct a 6-year-old boy over the weekend.

The owner of the bounce house rental company said Ketema Faye was hired when the company needed more workers and was recommended by a longtime employee who said they knew someone capable of the job.

Faye, 20, is facing a felony abduction charge after being arrested Saturday when the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said he allegedly attempted to walk away from the ISKON Temple festival in Hilliard with a 6-year-old child. Faye allegedly took the child by the hand and began leading him away.

A volunteer stopped Faye and asked if the child was his, to which Faye replied, “Yes,” while the child said, “No.”

The owner said he trained and worked with Faye over the last several weeks and didn’t have any inkling that Faye would attempt to commit a crime.

On June 25, he says he gave Faye gas money to get to the ISKCON Temple festival in Hilliard on Saturday and told Faye to leave once the volunteers were ready to take over.

According to a statement provided by the Ohio Department of Agriculture, it is standard for a bounce house rental company to set up the inflatables to state mandate, train volunteers on how to safely operate the inflatables, and then leave.

“A person is able to operate the inflatable if they have gone through the documented training, which can be a simple training depending on the inflatable,” said Ohio Department of Agriculture spokesperson Bryan Levin. “The owner does not need to be present if a trained individual is overseeing the operation of the inflatable.”

Ohio Administrative Code 901 states that they must be “a competent trained operator or attendant, at least 16 years of age.”

The owner of the bouncy house company says he fired Faye immediately after the incident was reported, saying he’ll be more conscious of who he is hiring in the future.

Court records indicated Faye received a $25,000 cash surety bond at his arraignment on Monday. A judge scheduled his preliminary hearing for July 5. The sheriff’s office asked anyone with more information about this case to call its Detective Bureau at 614-525-3350.