HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – A bar featuring draft beer, cocktails and entertainment recently opened in Hilliard.

The Black Swan Bar & Grill, at 5414 Roberts Rd., opened in October offering food, drinks and nightly events for patrons.

According to their social media page, the bar offers a variety of drinks on tap including ales and IPAs. They also offer specialty cocktails and seasonal items. Their food menu also ranges from fries and onion rings, to sandwiches and salads.

(Courtesy: Black Swan Bar and Grill)

Along with food and drinks, the bar also has different themed nights for entertainment. The bar and grill holds karaoke nights, DJ’s, bands to perform, pool tournaments and line dancing. There are also seasonal nights including its upcoming Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest and New Years Eve party.

Black Swan Bar & Grill is open Monday from 5 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Tuesdays through Fridays from 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. and Sundays from 4 p.m. to midnight.

For more information on Black Swan Bar & Grill, click here.