HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects who stole a large amount of baby formula from a Meijer in Hilliard.

A man and a woman filled their shopping carts with baby formula and a few household items from the Meijer on Hilliard Rome Road on July 1 around 5:30 p.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The pair left the store without paying, making off with around $1,600 worth of products.

The suspect wanted in connection with the alleged theft of baby formula and household items from Meijer on July 1, 2022. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)



Police are asking anyone with information to call Columbus Police Property Crimes at 614-645-2092.