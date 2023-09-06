COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Numerous changes are coming to Mill Run, including the demolition of Movies 11, the building of luxury apartments, and possibly an indoor go-kart track.

Movies 11 at Mill Run closed July 31, making room for the luxury apartments. The movie theater occupied its space in Mill Run for over three decades. The owner, MGM Mill Run, submitted a demolition application for the property in May.

Jason Taggart, a Mill Run trustee, said changes in the movie theater industry contributed to the closure.

“The theater industry has changed and older architecture doesn’t lend those buildings to compete with newer, upgraded locations that have large leather chairs,” Taggart said. “The owner of the theater is preparing to demolish the theater and the retail space around it to redevelop the site into new, luxury, market rate apartments.”

The theater being replaced by apartments isn’t the only change coming to Mill Run, a large development near the Interstate 270 interchange with Cemetery Road that’s in a part of Columbus near Hilliard.

Robert Weiler, a real estate agent and owner of the Robert Weiler Company, said K1 Speed, an indoor electric kart racing company, showed interest in the 3700 Fishinger Boulevard location.

While the Mill Run location has not yet been confirmed, K1 Speed’s website does confirm they are coming to Columbus. An address is not listed.

“At K1 Speed Columbus, we can provide you with an unforgettable, adrenaline-pumping experience. Our indoor karting center is unlike any other go-kart track you’ve been to before. Unlike the go-kart track at your local miniature golf course, our tracks are professionally designed, fully enclosed for racing in rain or shine, and well maintained,” their website reads.

According to its website, K1 Speed’s karts are capable of reaching 45 mph. The Columbus location will also feature a restaurant-style lounge, arcade and meeting room.

Additionally, a former Mill Run restaurant, Lunada Mexican Grill, is being remodeled and will reopen as an event center. The opening date has not yet been determined.

“There is a tremendous amount of new investment occurring in and around Mill Run,” Taggart said. “The Cemetery Road interchange at I-270 is a hot spot for new development and investment.”

A pedestrian bridge is also coming. It will connect Hilliard to the Scioto River and use the existing walking paths in Mill Run. Construction is expected to begin in 2026.