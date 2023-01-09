HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard police have charged a teenager after students and parents found threatening messages posted on Instagram targeting a high school.

In a news release Monday, police say Hilliard City Schools received concerns from families at 8:30 p.m. Sunday regarding an account on Instagram posting “disturbing” content that followed several accounts connected to Hilliard Davidson High School.

Administrators contacted Hilliard police and sent a note to the school community about the account. Minutes after that message was sent, the account had posted its first specific mention of Davidson, prompting police and the school to discuss its investigation further.

Police say they identified and contacted a 15-year-old female student accused of making the posts. The teenager has been charged with inducing panic and was taken into custody at the Franklin County juvenile detention center.

A search of her home conducted by police found no weapons.