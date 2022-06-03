HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — A 12-year-old boy missing from Hilliard was found safe, police said Saturday morning.

Connor Akins — who was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, grey shorts and black flip flops — was reported missing Friday evening, according to a social media post from the Hilliard Division of Police.

Hilliard Police said Saturday morning he was safely located and returned to his family.

Anyone with information about Akins’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact Hilliard police at 614-876-7321.