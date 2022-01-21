HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Guns including AR-15 and AK-47 rifles and thousands of rounds of ammunition were seized by police on Thursday during a drug swoop which also netted opioids and cash.

Nearly 900 pills of Oxycodone Hydrochloride worth $35,000 plus a dozen guns are off the streets following an investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff and the City of Hilliard Division of Police, the department said in a press release.

The investigation uncovered more $42,000 in cash and $4,000 in cryptocurrency, a form of digital currency. Police also seized more than 15 pounds of marijuana and dozens of THC edibles and cartridges.







Police served warrants at three addresses on Jan. 20 as part of the investigation. One of the locations, in the 5000 block of Cloudberry Pass in Columbus, they’d already been for shots fired at the door back in November 2021.

Mario Graves, 31, of Columbus, has been charged with first-degree felony trafficking. Additional charges are pending.

“We hope this case sends a loud message to anyone who thinks they can get away with seeping poison into our neighborhoods,” said Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin. “We are watching and we are coming for you.”





Hilliard has been a focal point for high dollar drug busts before. In October, $800,000 in fentanyl was seized in another joint operation between Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and the Hilliard Division of Police.

And in 2019, a couple who had 20 grams of fentanyl — enough to kill 9,000 people — were arrested at their Miller Avenue home in Columbus.