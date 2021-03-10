Hilliard teachers celebrate return of students next week

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — As coronavirus cases go down and more people are vaccinated, parents, teachers and even students are eagerly waiting for a return to the classroom full time.

For those in Hilliard, that day comes Monday.

To celebrate going “all in,” teachers and staff at Hoffman Trails Elementary came together for a special “welcome back” music video. To the tune of Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger” from the Rocky movies, guidance counselor Laurie Hawley sang her own lyrics and danced around the building.

Her message to the community: “It’s the end of hybrid.”

Check out the full video below: