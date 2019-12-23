Hilliard teacher placed on leave after “inappropriate link” placed in online course system

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — A Hilliard teacher has been placed on administrative leave amid an internal investigation regarding an inappropriate link posted to the school system’s online course system.

On Tuesday, Hilliard City Schools warned parents about an incident at Davidson High School.

According to a note from the principal to parents, an inappropriate link was put into the online course system “Canvas.”

Now, that teacher, Shawn Parsell, has been placed on administrative leave.

The district is investigating how it happened and working to take steps to keep it from happening again.

School officials have not issued any information as to the content of the link that was posted.