Hilliard teacher accused of inappropriate contact with a student has license revoked

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — A Davidson High School teacher has entered an agreement to give up his teaching license and never attempt to work with minors again after facing an accusation of inappropriate contact with a student.

Shawn Parsell, 46, of Hilliard, was suspended from teaching in October 2019, when the alleged incident occurred.

According to a press release from the City of Hilliard, Parsell must resign from the Hilliard City School District, cannot contest the revocation of his Ohio teaching license, and can never seek or accept a job involving the caretaking of minors.

In exchange, the city will dismiss a charge of sexual imposition against Parsell.

Prosecutor Dawn Steele said the agreement helps protect students and makes sure Parsell can never again hold a position of authority over minors.

“Resolving this in a way that protected an already traumatized juvenile victim from being forced to testify was important to the parents, the school, and the City,” Steele said in a press release. “Testifying at a trial and as a victim of a crime can be very traumatic, especially for young people. The City felt it was in the best interest of the community and the victim for Parsell to resign from teaching immediately, not have the opportunity to be in a position of authority over minors in the future, and not involve a victim in a lengthy court process.”

Hilliard City Schools Superintendent Dr. John Marschhausen said the agreement closes a “difficult chapter” for the community.

“Our district is committed to swift action when allegations of misconduct are made, not only to mitigate any potential risk but also to allow time for a thorough investigation and appropriate action by state agencies,” he said in the press release.