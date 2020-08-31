Hilliard students heading back to the classroom Monday

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – Hilliard students are getting ready to go back into the classroom for the first time in months.

For some, their first day of learning is just hours away.

Some families said they’re nervous, others excited, and some are both about the first

They’ve been through a week of remote learning already and families are ready for Monday.

The doors at Hilliard Station Sixth Grade will once again be open to students.

One of those students who will be walking into those doors will be Maddi Brogan.

“I think I’m more excited than scared just because it’s been, like, eight months,” she said. “Feels like it.”

Maddi’s mother, Jenni Brogan, said last week’s remote learning was a big improvement from the spring. Maddi even got a sneak peak of one of her classrooms.

“In the Zoom meeting, our teacher showed us our table and there’s like plastic stuff where our seats are and that’s pretty nervewracking,” Maddi Brogan said.

Many precautions are being taken to keep everyone safe, from increased cleaning to changes in bus procedures, meals and more. The state’s eighth largest school district announced the switch to hybrid learning after Franklin County dropped from Level 3 (red) to Level 2 (orange) on the state’s coronavirus alert system.

“I’m ready for her to get back,” Jenni Davis said. “It’ll be good for them to be with friends and be with teachers and get real hands-on learning.”

Maddi goes back to the classroom on Monday. On Tuesday, fifth-grader Naven Oster will return to the school.

Hilliard has divided students by last name, with one group going to classes three days a week while the second group goes two days a week, with groups alternating weekly as to how many days students have in-person learning.

Naven Oster said it might be confusing at times, but he’s ready.

“I’m excited because I haven’t been in a classroom for a long time,” he said.

Fourth-grader Eliana Ghebreyhohanes is ready, too.

“I’m excited to see friends and teachers,” she said.

It will be a school year like no other.

“We’re ready to go back,” Jenni Davis said. “We’re excited for this year.”

Hilliard also has an all online academy available for students as well.

Those with students heading back to the classroom are reminded to take their children’s temperatures before leaving for school.

The superintendent is reminding people to take it slow Monday morning because students will be back at bus stops and school busses will be back on the road.