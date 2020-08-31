Hilliard student are back in the building, leaders plan for consistency

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH)–After one week of remote learning, Hilliard students are back in the classroom. Hilliard City Schools decided to transition to their hybrid model when Franklin County went from red to orange on the states Covid-19 alert system. Administrators, teachers, and parents were not sure if the day would come, but it did and students are thrilled.

“My friends are all here and I’m going back to the school,” explained first grader at Hilliard Crossing Elementary, Maxwell Depascale.

Students have been out of the classroom for nearly six months. Parents like Brittany Depascale are excited for the kids to get back, even if it’s for a few days a week.

“I’m happy that he gets to go back to school and make some friends and see people,” said Brittany Depascale.

Not everyone is returning right away. Superintendent John Marschhausen noted that about 20% of students are sticking to the remote learning model.

“When you look at the stress this pandemic causes for some families, the other thing our online academy gives people is consistency,” he said. “It allows them to know their schedules aren’t going to change.”

On Monday, group A went back to the classroom. That group makes up 40 percent of the student population. Group B will head back Tuesday, and each week the groups will alternate who attends three days and who attends two days a week.

“We’re doing everything we can that once we get our kids here we can keep them safe while they’re in the building,” said Marschausen.

Outbreaks will be evaluated on a case by case basis and students will isolate for two weeks. To help prevent an outbreak, the district is following these safety measures:

mandatory masks wearing

six feet social distancing

desk dividers

one way hallways in the middle and high schools

extra cleaning procedures

no outside visitors

“I am really excited to have the kids back I miss them so much,” said Hilliard Crossing Elementary Principal Kayla Pinnick.

According to Marschhausen, the district will reevaluate the hybrid system in October with the health department. The hope they the district can stay as consistent as possible for the students and not go back and forth between hybrid and remote.