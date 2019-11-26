Hilliard scratches feral cat bill, looks to redraft bill

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Hilliard was considering an ordinance that would make it illegal to feed feral cats, but council members scratched the legislation before it could move forward.

Officials withdrew the controversial “feral cat” legislation at Monday’s meeting.

The bill’s language said it would address concerns over wild cats in the community, making it a criminal offense to feed the animals.

Opponents of the bill said there are better ways to control the cat population.

“I know someone who feeds the cats on every street,” said Gaymon Wright, a volunteer with Colony Cats (& Dogs). “Frankly, I don’t think they realized the level of support for the cats in this community.”

Council members said they’ll begin drafting other options to address the issue.

