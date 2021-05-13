Hilliard schools selects David Stewart as superintendent

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:
Hilliard Bradley High School

Entrance to Hilliard Bradley High School. photo by Tony Mirones

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — A former principal for Hilliard City Schools has been named the district’s superintendent.

The Board of Education for Hilliard has selected David Stewart for the position. He has been deputy superintendent for South-Western City Schools in Franklin County for the past eight years.

Before joining South-Western schools, Stewart was a principal in Hilliard. He will replace John Marschhausen, who has moved to Dublin City Schools.

“Our community told us they wanted a superintendent with a proven academic track record and who knows the Hilliard community,” board president Lisa Whiting said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss