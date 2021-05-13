Hilliard schools selects David Stewart as superintendent

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — A former principal for Hilliard City Schools has been named the district’s superintendent.

The Board of Education for Hilliard has selected David Stewart for the position. He has been deputy superintendent for South-Western City Schools in Franklin County for the past eight years.

Before joining South-Western schools, Stewart was a principal in Hilliard. He will replace John Marschhausen, who has moved to Dublin City Schools.

“Our community told us they wanted a superintendent with a proven academic track record and who knows the Hilliard community,” board president Lisa Whiting said.